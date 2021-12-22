Southwest Introduces New Boarding Procedure Where Everyone Is Given A Melee Weapon And You Just Sort It Out Amongst Yourselves

December 22, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

DALLAS—Southwest Airlines has announced a new and exciting boarding procedure where passengers are given a deadly melee weapon and encouraged to sort it out themselves instead of bothering the flight crew. "We are thrilled to introduce this fun new way to board a plane," said a spokesperson for the airline. "Passengers will be offered a class of weapon based on their boarding group. 'A’ gets bladed weapons like daggers and axes, ‘B’ gets long-reach weapons like bo-staffs and baseball bats, and group ‘C’ gets whatever is leftover—like brass knuckles or nunchucks, maybe a sharpened toothbrush if they’re lucky. EarlyBird flyers...



Read More...