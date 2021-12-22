The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Solution to Trans Athletes Dominating Women's Solo Sports

December 22, 2021
I JUST CAME UP WITH THE SOLUTION TO TRANS-WOMEN (FORMERLY MEN) DOMINATING WOMEN'S SOLO SPORTS: Simply have two categories in Womens Sports: XX Chromosone Records/Achievements XY Chromosone Records/Achievements Trans all you want. Your record goes into the appropriate category. Easy Peasy Lemon Squeesy. (This works for solo sports like swimming. Team sports, I haven't figured out yet)


