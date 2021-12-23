After Seeing His Record-Low Hispanic Approval Ratings, Biden Resumes Construction On Border Wall

December 23, 2021 | FROM: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

EL PASO, TX—Upon seeing disastrous results from a new NPR poll showing Hispanic approval at 41% and disapproval at 55%, President Biden ordered construction of the southern border wall to resume.

