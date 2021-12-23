The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

After Seeing His Record-Low Hispanic Approval Ratings, Biden Resumes Construction On Border Wall

December 23, 2021   |   FROM: ,

EL PASO, TX—Upon seeing disastrous results from a new NPR poll showing Hispanic approval at 41% and disapproval at 55%, President Biden ordered construction of the southern border wall to resume.

The post After Seeing His Record-Low Hispanic Approval Ratings, Biden Resumes Construction On Border Wall appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x