Arsonist to Head Illinois Town’s Fire Department

December 23, 2021 | FROM: SONS OF LIBERTY

Why settle for a metaphor, when you can literally appoint an arsonist to head the fire department? There were high emotions and high drama at a fire district board meeting in Illinois Monday, as a once-convicted arsonist was named acting fire chief of the volunteer fire department, KTLA sister station KTVI in St. Louis reports. The board removed John …



Read More...