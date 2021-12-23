Biden Bans Conservatives & Christians from the Military
December 23, 2021 | FROM: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYIf you “like” a pro-life group on Facebook, the new woke military will purge you. In Disloyal: How the Military Brass is Betraying Our Country, the David Horowitz Freedom Center had warned that the Countering Extremist Activity Working Group imposed by the Biden administration and headed by Bishop Garrison, a racist who constantly accused Republicans of racism …
