'Biden seems confused': CNN questions president's cognitive health and points out he mixed up COVID-19 tests with antiviral pills in his ABC interview

December 23, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A CNN corresponded said Wednesday that Joe Biden 'seemed confused' in his ABC News interview earlier this week, when the president appeared to mix up COVID-19 at-home tests and antiviral pills. Biden, 79, spoke to ABC's David Muir for 20 minutes in an interview that aired on Wednesday and defended his administration against criticism of its handling of the pandemic and readiness for the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, but also admitting that there were certain mistakes made. When asked about complaints that the lines to get tested for COVID-19 were excessive, with waits of over five hours in New York...



