California Police Use High-Tech Crime-Fighting Tool to Catch Porch Pirates

December 23, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Police in California are taking action against thieves as Christmas quickly approaches. They leave packages with tracking devices in front of houses to catch porch pirates. "We're going to a prearranged residence with the homeowner's consent. They are a prior victim of either mail theft or package theft. We place the package at the front door, and we wait for the signal to go off," said Anaheim Police Officer Andrei Bratiloveanu. Officers are delivering boxes with GPS trackers inside an unmarked black van to bait the thieves. The package is placed at a house that's been targeted twice already. The...



