Elon Musk Is Apparently "Almost Done" Selling Stock, But Not Quite Finished Yet

We pointed out yesterday that Tesla was rallying on news that Elon Musk had said he was finished selling stock during an interview earlier this week with The Babylon Bee.

Now, it seems like Elon isn't quite as sure.

The Tesla CEO said on Twitter Wednesday that, instead, he was "almost done" selling stock. "This assumes completion of the 10b sale," Musk Tweeted on Wednesday. "There are still a few tranches left, but almost done," he continued.

Musk has sold over $15 billion in stock in a month, Reuters reported on Thursday.

He sold another 583,611 shares on Tuesday, which brought his total to 13.5% million shares, or about 80% of what he originally intended to sell, Reuters reported Wednesday morning.

"I sold enough stock to get to around 10% plus the option exercise stuff and I tried to be extremely literal here," Musk said in his Tuesday night interview, while sipping a White Claw. Musk also commented that he needed to exercise options that were expiring next year "no matter what."

"California used to be the land of opportunity and now it is... becoming more so the land of sort of overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation," he also said during his interview.

Musk has infamously sparred with Senator Elizabeth Warren over the last week about his tax contributions. After heavy criticism from Warren, who Musk called "Senator Karen", Musk defended himself last week on Twitter, saying he would be paying more than $11 billion in taxes this year. The number could wind up being a "record payment" to the IRS, according to Bloomberg.

"For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year," Musk Tweeted earlier this week.