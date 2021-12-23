Ex-officer Kim Potter found guilty in fatal shooting of Daunte Wright

Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright earlier this year after shouting “Taser!,” on Thursday was found guilty on first-degree and second-degree charges of manslaughter. Officers pulled Wright over in April after noticing that he had been driving with an expired tag and that his rearview mirror had an air freshener illegally hanging from it. Officers tried to arrest him after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest regarding a misdemeanor weapons violation.



