Juror Finds Kim Potter Guilty Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death

December 23, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The jurors have found Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, guilty on counts of both first- and second-degree manslaughter. The jury had deliberated for approximately 28 hours Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Late Tuesday, they asked Judge Regina Chu what they should do if they could not arrive at a verdict. Speaking with the jurors, Chu told them they needed to continue with deliberations with open minds and a willingness to listen to each other’s viewpoints.



Read More...