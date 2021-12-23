Kamala Harris (Reportedly): The Media Would Treat Me Better If I Were a White Man

December 23, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Kamala, if you were a white man, you would be running title checks in a real estate office.White Men continue Failing to Position Kamala for Success.Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly expressing discontent with the news coverage surrounding her performance as the nation's second-highest office holder, citing her race and gender.According to a piece by The New York Times, Harris has been privately complaining to her allies that the media's coverage of her would be better if she were any of her 48 White male predecessors, and has reportedly confided in them about the difficulties she's facing with her assigned...



Read More...