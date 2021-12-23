Kim Potter Convicted for Accidentally Shooting Daunte Wright While Michael Byrd Was Never Even Charged for Intentionally Killing Ashli Babbitt

December 23, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Kim Potter Convicted for Accidentally Shooting Daunte Wright While Michael Byrd Was Never Even Charged for Intentionally Killing Ashli Babbitt Justice has not been served in the shooting death of Daunte Wright as former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been found guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter. According to RedState: Former Brooklyn Center Police Department officer Kim Potter was found guilty of both first and second-degree manslaughter by a Minnesota jury Thursday in the death of Daunte Wright. Wright was killed on April 11, 2021, during a traffic stop when Potter mistook her Taser for her service weapon. Potter...



Read More...