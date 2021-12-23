Legendary Women’s Volleyball Coach Russ Rose Announces Retirement

December 23, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Legendary Women’s Volleyball Coach Russ Rose Announces Retirement Winningest coach in NCAA Division I history retires after 43 years as the leader of the Nittany LionsUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State women's volleyball head coach Russ Rose announced his retirement today after 43 years leading the Nittany Lions. Rose retires from his post as the winningest coach in NCAA Division I women's volleyball history with 1,330 victories in his illustrious career.Rose will remain in an advisory role within the athletics department. Katie Schumacher-Cawley will serve as interim head coach as Penn State opens a national search for its next head...



