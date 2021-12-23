LIE OF THE YEAR: ‘I Will Shut Down The Virus’ (bumper sticker: 400k)

December 23, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

More than 400,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since President Joe Biden took office. Biden achieved the grim milestone despite repeatedly telling the American people that electing him president was the only way to "shut down the virus." That turned out to be an egregious lie. The Washington Free Beacon projects that Biden's COVID-19 death toll will exceed that of his predecessor (408,450) by the end of the year, and will reach approximately 420,069 by the time he delivers his first State of the Union address.



