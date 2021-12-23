"Major Industrial Accident" Reported At Exxon Refinery In Texas

Gasoline futures rose more than a percent early Thursday morning after an explosion was reported at an Exxon/Mobile refinery in Baytown, Texas.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "deputies are on the scene of a major industrial accident at 3525 Decker Dr. in Baytown. The Exxon/Mobile plant. Some injuries have been reported."

A follow-up tweet said, "there have been 4 confirmed injuries, 3 of which were life flighted and 1 was taken to the hospital via ambulance. No fatalities have been reported. There is currently no shelter in place."

ExxonMobil Baytown Area released a statement that said the "fire" occurred around 0100 local time.

Around 1 a.m. on 12/23/2021, a fire occurred at our facility. At this time, emergency vehicles and smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — ExxonMobil Baytown Area (@ExxonMobilBTA) December 23, 2021

Images of the refinery that produces more than 584,000 barrels of crude oil per day show part of the facility was on fire early Thursday morning.

As a result, gasoline futures in New York surged more than 1.5%.

"Our Industrial Hygiene staff continues air quality monitoring at the site and fence line. Available information shows no adverse impact at this time," ExxonMobil continued, adding that it was "coordinating with authorities as appropriate."