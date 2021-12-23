Man freed after two recent stabbing arrests knifes man in Times Square subway station after they fall onto tracks [New York is pro-crime. Also: "Neither man was not struck by a train." What kind of insane grammar is this?]

December 23, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Freed after two recent stabbing arrests, a man knifed a straphanger in the Times Square subway station after falling onto the tracks with him during a struggle, police said Thursday. Bernardo Carbajal got into an argument with the 52-year-old victim, believed to be a stranger, on the N train subway platform about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to cops. Carabajal, 27, charged the victim with a knife and the two men wrestled, plunging onto the tracks, authorities said. After their fall, Carabajal allegedly stabbed Carter eight times, wounding him in the back, arm and neck and leaving him on the tracks....



Read More...