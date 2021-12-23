Morning Glory Has A Hell Of A Psychedelic Story

December 23, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Seeds from the morning glory (Convolvulaceae) family of plants contain LSD-like chemicals, which have the potential for treating everything from depression to Parkinson's disease, at least if studies are allowed. Morning glories are tropical vines with flowers that only open in the morning. They thrive in disturbed forests and at river edges. More importantly, they form symbiotic relationships with highly specialized fungi of the Periglandula genus, and mother plants pass their fungus on through the seeds. The fungi in question are known to sometimes produce ergot alkaloids, a family of molecules that produce psychedelic effects in humans. Indigenous Mexicans have...



Read More...