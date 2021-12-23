New Vintage 2021 Population Estimates Available for the Nation, States and Puerto Rico

US Census Bureau New Release New Vintage 2021 Population Estimates Available for the Nation, States and Puerto Rico DECEMBER 21, 2021 RELEASE NUMBER CB21-208 Estimates Show Slowest Growth on Record for the Nation’s Population DEC. 21, 2021 — According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2021 national and state population estimates and components of change released today, the population of the United States grew in the past year by 392,665, or 0.1%, the lowest rate since the nation’s founding. The slow rate of growth can be attributed to decreased net international migration, decreased fertility, and increased mortality due in part...



