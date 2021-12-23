Officer ambushed while sitting in cruiser dies of wounds

December 23, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Police Officer Keona Holley succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained on December 16th, 2021, when she was ambushed in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue. She was sitting in her patrol car at about 1:30 am when two men approached from behind and opened fire, shooting her multiple times. Both men then went to another location approximately 10 miles away where they murdered another man who owed one of them $100. Officer Holley was transported to a local hospital where she remained in critical condition until succumbing to her wounds on December 23rd, 2021. Both suspects were arrested several days after...



Read More...