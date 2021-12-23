Olympic Diver Ian Matos Dead at 32 From Lung Infection

Ian Matos, a Brazilian diver who competed in the 2016 Olympics, has died at 32 from a lung infection. According to The Sun, Matos had been hospitalized for two months. He initially sought treatment for a throat infection, which ultimately spread to his stomach and lungs. “We are profoundly saddened to have received the news of the premature death of the Olympic diver Ian Matos, aged just 32,” Brazil’s Olympic Committee said in a statement. “Team Brazil acknowledges his contribution to the evolution of the discipline. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”



