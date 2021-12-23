White House press team poses in reporter seats for cutesy ‘Happy Holidays’ tweet

December 23, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

White House press secretary Jen Psaki and her communications team awkwardly played reporters for a day Thursday as part of a holiday greeting from Psaki to the media and her colleagues. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!” Psaki tweeted Thursday afternoon. “To the White House press– thank you for challenging us, for questioning and for holding us accountable as we all work to keep the American people informed. And to the press team–you are simply the best. Grateful every day to work with you.”



