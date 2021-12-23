World Economic Forum Released Guide On How To Coerce & Manipulate Public Into Taking COVID-19 Shot

December 23, 2021 | FROM: SONS OF LIBERTY

These criminals are so brazen and emboldened that they don’t even try to hide it anymore. They are stating how they are killing children with boosters, and how boosters won’t stop the plandemic, but boosters with social distancing will. They have been caught in their lies, and the World Economic Forum is no different. Earlier …



Read More...