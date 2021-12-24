2 banks on Market Street robbed 10 minutes apart, police say

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Two banks on Market Street were robbed within about 10 minutes of each other Thursday morning, according to Philadelphia police. At 11 a.m., authorities say a man robbed the Santander Bank at 11th and Market streets. Police said that he went into the bank, went up to the counter and gave a demand note to the teller before stealing cash. ---SNIP--- Nine blocks away, at 11:10 a.m., police say the Wells Fargo at 20th and Market streets was hit.



