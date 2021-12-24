The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Boris Says Getting Jabbed for Others ‘Is the Teaching of Jesus Christ’ in Christmas Message

December 24, 2021   |   FROM:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested that “Getting jabbed… not just for ourselves” but for others as well is “the teaching of Jesus Christ” in a Covid-heavy Christmas message. “After two years of this pandemic, I can’t say that we’re through it,” Prime Minister Johnson began, somewhat less than optimistically given the circumstances.


