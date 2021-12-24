BREAKING: Steve Bannon take strategic ownership position in 'Let's Go Brandon' cryptocurrency

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and strategist and campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn have reportedly both invested heavily in $FJB, the 'Let's go Brandon' cryptocurrency. Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn have reportedly both invested heavily in $FJB, the so-called "Let's go Brandon" cryptocurrency. "Steve Bannon & Boris Epshteyn have taken strategic ownership positions in the $FJB cryptocurrency. 'We are building a community you can be a part of.' This is HUGE," tweeted founding member of "Students for Trump" Ryan Fournier on Thursday. ..."



