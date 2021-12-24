Buzzfeed wants to 'deplatform white parents'

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"The article misses entirely that "the majority of parents of all racial backgrounds," as Christopher Rufo notes, "oppose critical race theory in the curriculum." Buzzfeed wants to "deplatform white parents." Their reason is that "white parents" are allegedly the ones behind the rallies against critical race and gender theory indoctrination in schools. As such, Buzzfeed's Alessa Dominguez posits, they should simply not be listened to or permitted to speak. The article, simply titled "Deplatform White Parents," complains that media gives too much space to those who are opposed to transgender or anti-racist ideology. And it claims that opposition to critical...



Read More...