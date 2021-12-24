'Christmas Vacation' movie inspired prank goes wrong as firefighters are called to New Jersey home after Clark Griswold mannequin hanging from the roof is assumed to be REAL

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A New Jersey decorator - who created a fake Clark Griswold mannequin inspired by the 1989 holiday film Christmas Vacation - landed himself in hot water after a local fire department was called because of the prank. The well-designed automated mannequin was created by decorator Doug Peterson, of Oceanport, who posted the prank on TikTok. The mannequin was meant to resemble the popular Vacation series character Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, who is portrayed as a fun-loving family man fixated on giving his family the perfect Christmas holiday. The decoration is inspired by a famous scene where Griswold is...



