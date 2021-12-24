Clara Barton, nurse and activist, spent a lifetime serving others (bicentennial)

December 24, 2021

She was born in Massachusetts on December 25, 1821, the youngest of Stephen and Sarah Barton’s five children. They named her Clarissa Harlowe Barton after the main character in a popular British novel titled “Clarissa, or, the History of a Young Lady.” Clarissa Barton, known as Clara, would later make history of her own as the “Angel of the Battlefield” in the Civil War and as the founder of the American Red Cross disaster-relief agency. Clara Barton’s long life — she lived to be 90 — was dedicated to serving others.



