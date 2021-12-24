Feddie Night Festivus: Blackman vs. Everybody!

Happy Festivus everyone! Enjoy my Feddie Night Festivus performance. I offered grievances against all of the current Justices, many of the most prominent Justices in Supreme Court history, and others. Stay till the end for jurisprudential feats of strength. Alas, no one pinned me.

