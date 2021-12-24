Hawaii Bowl canceled less than 24 hours before game after Warriors say they won't play due to COVID-19 issues

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Less than 24 hours before Friday's Hawaii Bowl, Hawaii announced on Thursday that it will not be able to participate in the game vs. Memphis due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and player availability. "We are disappointed our season has to end this way," coach Todd Graham said. "As competitive as we are and as much as we want to play the game, we cannot put the health and safety of our student-athletes at risk." Shortly after UH's made its decision public, Hawaii Bowl officials announced this year's game was off. The two teams were set to square off...



