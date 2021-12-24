IMPORTANT FROM EUROPE; DEATH OF PRINCE ALBERT; All British Vessels to be Notified that War is Probable (12/24/1861)

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

ST. JOHNS, N.F., Monday, Dec. 23. The R.M. steamship Persia, Capt. JUDKINS, from England, with troops, bound to Quebec, passed Cape Race at 5 P.M. to-day. Her advices are to the 15th inst. The Australasian, also bound to Quebec with troops, was about 20 miles astern when the Persia passed the Cape. The Persia was boarded by the news yacht. No regularly compiled summary of her news was procured, but a few papers were obtained, from which the news is compiled. The Persia sailed from Liverpool on the 15th. She has 1,100 troops on board, and is bound for River...



