I've Worked with People Like Bette Midler… Yes, They Think You're Stupid

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Bette Midler got a lot of attention this week when she attacked the people of West Virginia for daring to elect a senator that Ms. Midler and her Hollywood pals don't approve of. Rather than isolate her criticism to Sen. Joe Manchin, a long-time, professional politician who has voluntarily put himself in the arena of ideas and the rough-and-tumble world of electoral politics, she instead focused her vitriol on West Virginians. Her attack was unseemly, rude, insulting, and demeaning. Also, sadly, it was all too common within the cloistered, sheltered, and privileged ranks of the entertainment elite. What #JoeManchin, who...



Read More...