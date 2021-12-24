Judge orders New York Times to return documents to Project Veritas and take down story based on privileged communication between reporters and their lawyers

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A New York judge upheld his order for The New York Times to return documents they obtained about communications between the conservative activist group Project Veritas and the group's lawyers. In his Friday ruling, Justice Charles Wood ordered The Times to immediately give back all physical copies of their Project Veritas documents and destroy any electronic copies the newspaper has, as they were protected by attorney-client privilege. Wood also argued that The Time's story regarding the documents were of no 'general interest and of value and concern to the public.'



