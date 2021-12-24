LA County reports nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid the spread of omicron and increased holiday gatherings and travel, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County jumped to nearly 10,000 on Friday - the highest number in 11 months. The 9,988 new cases represents the first time since the vaccine has been publicly available that the number of daily new infections has neared the 10,000 mark. The last time it was that high was in January 2021. It represents a 20-fold increase in one month, since the number of new cases dipped below 500 in late November according to county data.



