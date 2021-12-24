The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

La Quinta Columna: The Nano-Technology In COVID Injections Is For Communications – It’s Technological Parasitism (Video)

December 24, 2021   |   FROM: ,
La Quinta Columna, one of the first outlets to point out the graphene oxide is in the COVID shots has now come out and stated that the nano-technology in the shots are use for communications. Listen to Dr. Pablo Campra explain the dangers of graphene oxide in the shots. The Global Landscape on Vaccine ID …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x