Mayor Wu Faces Boston First Responders

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

After Monday’s announcement of a January 15th mandate for all city employees, and the implementation of a vaccine passport, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is going to have to be prepared to face the people with every step she takes. Although she’s a mere puppet in the larger scheme of things, she will have to answer to the people for the decisions that are being made. The people who have been on our front lines - during the Boston Marathon Bombing, and all throughout this pandemic, and every other emergency in between, are now being treated like peasants. They will lose...



Read More...