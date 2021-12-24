Miami real estate agent labeled ‘suspected serial killer’ in targeted attacks on homeless men

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"A south Florida real estate agent is suspected of targeting homeless men in “ruthless” attacks, shooting two fatally and wounding a third, police said. Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, of Kendall, was dubbed as a “suspected serial killer” Thursday by police after he was charged with shooting a homeless man near downtown Miami late Tuesday, the city’s interim police chief told reporters. Police said the victim survived and was in extremely critical condition late Thursday. Maceo then targeted another homeless man two hours later, the Miami Herald reported. ..."



