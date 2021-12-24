Oh No! The Ghost Of Christmas Future Just Showed Up And He’s Wearing A Full Hazmat Suit!

December 24, 2021 | FROM: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LONDON—Local banker and evil billionaire Ebenezer Scrooge reported that several ghosts showed up to give him visions of various Christmases this evening. The most concerning one, however, was the Ghost of Christmas Future, who showed up in a full-on hazmat suit, decked out head to toe in PPE.

