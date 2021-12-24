Photos: US Navy confiscates 1,400 rifles, 226K rounds of ammo from Iran, then sinks boat

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"U.S. Navy ships confiscated a massive Iranian shipment of 1,400 AK-47 rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition on Monday from a fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea, the service first revealed late Wednesday. Afterward, the Navy sank the vessel. The Coast Guard and Navy ships USS Tempest (PC 2) and USS Typhoon (PC 5) were attempting to verify the origin of a stateless fishing vessel in accordance with international law when they conducted a search of the vessel and discovered the cache of weapons bound for Houthi rebels in Yemen. ..."



