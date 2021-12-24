Pray For The Peace of Jerusalem(12/24/21)[Prayer]

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Pray For The Peace of JerusalemLuke 18Jesus Comes to Jerusalem as King 28 After Jesus had said this, he went on ahead, going up to Jerusalem. 29 As he approached Bethphage and Bethany at the hill called the Mount of Olives, he sent two of his disciples, saying to them, 30 “Go to the village ahead of you, and as you enter it, you will find a colt tied there, which no one has ever ridden. Untie it and bring it here. 31 If anyone asks you, ‘Why are you untying it?’ say, ‘The Lord needs it.’” 32 Those who...



Read More...