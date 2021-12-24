Report: Kamala Harris Turns to Hillary Clinton for Advice on Winning Public Favor

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Kamala Harris has sought the counsel of twice-failed presidential aspirant Hillary Clinton on the best way to reverse diving approval ratings while at the same navigating the travails of public life, according to a report Thursday. The vice president has also concluded she would get better treatment in the media if she were white and male like all of her predecessors, telling her allies her current travails are manifestly unfair, according to the piece in the New York Times.



