San Francisco approves emergency declaration in Tenderloin

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A state of emergency declaration in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district has been approved by the city’s board of supervisors. Mayor London Breed proposed the declaration last week, which allows the city to waive certain laws in an effort to more quickly address the drug use and homelessness in the Tenderloin, according to the city. Some actions officials said they are planning are opening a temporary site where people with substance use issues can receive behavioral health services and get off the street. The emergency declaration allows the city to bypass some contract and zoning rules to get this site set...



Read More...