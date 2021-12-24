Texas National Guard hit by string of suicides as border mission expands: report

Four Texas National Guard troops have died in suspected suicides since October as the force rapidly expands to carry out Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to guard the Lone Star State’s border with Mexico, according to a report. An investigation by the Army Times published Thursday found that to meet Abbott’s troop quotas as part of Operation Lone Star, the Guard has resorted to involuntarily activating soldiers from across Texas. The report cited interviews with family members, Guard troops and official documents. Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Featherston, the Texas Army National Guard’s senior enlisted leader from May 2020 until his...



