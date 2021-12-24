This Will Really Ruin Anthony Fauci’s Christmas: How long before Jeff Bezos gets a tap on the shoulder and is asked to remove such abhorrent blasphemy?

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A general failure to comply... Family members daring to co-mingle this holiday season... Americans who refuse (or reject) the mandatory triple jabs... Un-masked deplorables...These are a few of the things that will likely infuriate the world's foremost authoritarian on COVID catastrophe porn - Dr. Anthony Fauci.But, we suspect this may just be the straw that breaks the angry little bureaucratic camel's back...Yes, Robert F Kennedy's book exposing "The Real Anthony Fauci" was the most-bought non-fiction book on Amazon this week!How is that book even allowed to be published in today's censored world?How long before Bezos gets a tap on the...



