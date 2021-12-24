Thunderbolts And Lightfoot – Chicago Mayor Begs Biden For Crime Help After Turning Down Trump Offer For Assistance

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

One wonders how many black lives were gunned down in the city of Chicago between the time Mayor Lori Lightfoot turned down President Trump’s offer of federal assistance in fighting the crime wave that was ravaging her city and still is, and her current pleading to “dementia” Joe Biden for similar federal assistance. Quick to hunt down residents not wearing a mask, Lightfoot slashed Chicago’s law enforcement budget while preaching social justice and demanding police be fully vaccinated before they arrest criminals her prosecutors would fail to prosecute. As PJ Media reports: This is a big turnaround for Lightfoot. In...



