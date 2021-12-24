Video: Drone Has Ability to Take Down Illegal Aliens Crossing Border by Shooting Taser Out of It

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Does the adage “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people” apply to high tech? Blake Resnick, CEO of BRINC, a company in the chase to sell drones to police, has developed a drone equipped with stun guns, according to The Intercept. Resnick is a 21-year-old entrepreneur who recently received $25 million in venture capital from Silicon Valley investors. Resnick was recently inducted into Forbes’ “30 under 30” list and is a recipient of a Thiel Fellowship. Resnick appears to be an impressive young man. According to The Intercept, Resnick told Stuart Varney of Fox Business his company’s drones are now...



Read More...