Why the Democrats are losing Latino support

December 24, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

If you were to ask casual consumers of news about the cause of racism in the U.S., they will most likely blame the Republicans and President Trump. They will claim that President Trump referred to white supremacists in Charlottesville as ‘very fine people'. They will mention bigoted MAGA supporters. Some may equate Republicans with Nazis. The list of misperceptions and falsehoods is interminable, and has enabled the Democrats to develop a permanent voter base among most demographic minorities. This is especially true for African-Americans, who, for almost half a century, have been voting overwhelmingly for Democrats. African-Americans have suffered for...



Read More...