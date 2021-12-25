Alarming New Study Finds That Everyone Who Gets COVID Will Die At Some Point (Humor)

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The CDC has announced the results of an alarming new study: everyone who has ever been infected with COVID-19 will die at some point in their life... "This is a terrifying statistic," said Don Lemon on his nightly CNN broadcast. "The correlation between being infected and eventually dying is too high to dismiss. The important takeaway here is that we should all be terrified." In a statement from the White House, President Biden expressed that he was “shook” by the study and would take aggressive action by infringing on a few more liberties just to be on the safe side.



Read More...