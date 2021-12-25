Alec Baldwin Tries to Make People Forget His Victim, Halyna Hutchins, by Going Vaxx-Nanny for Christmas

Alec Baldwin is a free man on Christmas despite killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. There are reports that he’s being investigated but let’s not get delusional in expecting that the member of Hollywood royalty will ever see a jail cell. He’s not Kim Potter, after all, who was wrongly convicted this week.

Baldwin took to Instagram to try to make everyone forget what he did to Hutchins and her family. His tactic: Talk about Covid-19, vaccines, and Santa Claus! I’d say it’s utterly idiotic, but I forget that his fans are idiots as well so it probably makes sense to all of them that he’s flexing his vaxx-nanny muscles on Christmas. Watch:

According to Breitbart:

Baldwin, 63, posted a video to his Instagram account Thursday night with the caption, “Merry Christmas.” “I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement,” Baldwin said. “I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven’t heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I’m really grateful to them.” California’s Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are conducting ongoing investigations after an antique revolver being held by Baldwin on the Santa Fe set of Rust discharged a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. “I’m looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me,” Baldwin said in the video message. “Of course for everyone that’s involved in this it’s never going to be behind us because somebody died so tragically. I never lose sight about that — not a day goes by I don’t think about that.” Baldwin said he was looking forward to spending the holidays with his wife and children. “Whatever holiday you’re celebrating, happy holidays to everybody,” he said. “I hope that you’re as lucky as I am in one department, that you’re home with your family. I’m home with my family.” “I don’t have anything smart or original to say, just thank you to the people who sent me these great wishes. Be safe, wear a mask, get the booster. Don’t let Santa Claus down the chimney without a mask,” he said, concluding the video.

Ever since killing Halyna Hutchins, every action by Alex Baldwin has been geared towards self-preservation. By scolding people about vaccines, he’s just shifting tactics in his efforts to make people forget his crimes.

