Crowd-Funded Christian Gospel Series 'The Chosen' Just Received the Best Christmas Present: More than 200 million online views

December 25, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Back in April, my colleague Duke wrote about “The Chosen” and how meaningful the Christian streaming series has been on his walk as a believer in Christ (see Come and See: The Best Show Ever About Jesus Christ, The Chosen)At the time, the series’ second season had just launched.He wrote:Thank the Lord that during this time I found a show about the life of Jesus Christ and His Apostles called “The Chosen” and it is one of the best things I have ever watched.Ever.In the history of my limited time in the world.The concept is incredibly simple but altogether unique....



